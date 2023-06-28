Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Business boost as Sovereign Place Town Centre expands

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 28 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barber Ellie Smith says the new business attracts young families. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Barber Ellie Smith says the new business attracts young families. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Just as the master planned community of Sovereign Hills is expanding, so too is its town centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.