Business boost as Sovereign Place Town Centre expands

Just as the master planned community of Sovereign Hills is expanding, so too is its town centre.
The Sovereign Vet Hospital, Your Life Fitness Centre, and Painted Horse Tattoo Company and Barber celebrated the official opening of their premises at the expanded Sovereign Place Town Centre on Monday, June 26.
They were joined by Lewis Land Group chief executive officer Matthew McCarron and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams.
The official opening of the town centre expansion is a positive step forward, according to Lewis Land Group.
Painted Horse Tattoo Company relocated from Laurieton as the Sovereign Hills location was closer to home for its staff, while its barber shop next door is a new addition.
Business owner Sunny Turner said each week got better and better after opening the two businesses at Sovereign Hills.
Employee Ellie Smith said the barber shop had hit the ground running.
She said the convenience and ease of parking were among the attractions of the Sovereign Hills location.
Erin Brooke and Kirrily McWilliams launched Sovereign Vet Hospital just over a month ago.
"We could see there was huge growth in the area and the ability to become part of a community and that really appealed to us," Mrs Brooke said.
She said Thrumster addresses made up a lot of clients' details in their system, which reinforced that initial drive to be part of the community.
Residents from the surrounding community, and beyond, have also made tracks to the 24-hour gym.
Your Life Fitness Centre owner Gavin Wilcox said the new gym is growing every day.
More than 2000 residents call Sovereign Hills home.
The Sovereign Hills community is also growing with space for up to 2400 homes and 7500 residents, future stages of the Sovereign Place Town Centre, plus the development of a business and technology park.
