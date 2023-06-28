Port Macquarie resident and business owner Kenny Little says people can save money by purchasing the right vegetables.
"You've got to shop around and look for good quality, reasonably priced vegetables around at the moment," he said.
His message comes at a time of rising living costs for Mid North Coast residents including for food, insurance, petrol and electricity. People are also having to brace for continuous hikes of interest rates.
Mr Little said the price of some vegetables, including tomatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, have come dropped right off in the past three weeks.
"They were really dear," he said.
Unfortunately, Mr Little said the drop in price means food producers aren't getting as much return.
"It's supply and demand," he said.
Mr Little said it comes down to seasons and where the food is being grown.
He gave the example of tomatoes, where the season has ended for one producers, however it's prime time for another - in Bowen, Queensland.
"There's tomatoes everywhere again," he said.
"There's always about four to six weeks where there's no tomatoes."
Due to the high supply of tomatoes, the price is cheaper.
Mark Oliff is a Brombin lettuce farmer who supplies Ken Little's Fruit & Veg and the Hastings Co-op with produce.
He said his distribution of produce depends on how busy businesses are.
Lettuce is typically a summer vegetable, however Mr Oliff said demand has been high for this time of year - in winter.
However, he said unfortunately he's taken a hit due to rising costs associated with growing the produce, including electricity.
Mr Oliff said unfortunately local businesses have to compete with the big supermarkets.
"They can't sell lettuce for $5 if the big supermarkets are selling them for $2," he said.
Mr Oliff said people should question why a certain vegetable is cheap if they buy it at a big supermarket, as they've often been delivered from locations which can take two or three days to arrive.
"The shelf life of a lettuce is not long," he said.
In contrast, Mr Oliff's produce can be picked, delivered and purchased on the same day.
