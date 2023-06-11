Gail Whiteford says her King's Birthday Honours List recognition is great for occupational therapy and the allied health professions.
The Emeritus Professor was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to tertiary education and to community health.
Professor Whiteford worked as an occupational therapist before entering the academic sphere.
From a junior academic, she rose through the ranks at various universities to become professor, head of school, head of campus and pro-vice chancellor.
Professor Whiteford said she was "absolutely blown away" by the King's Birthday Honours List recognition.
"When I found out I felt very moved," she said.
Professor Whiteford acknowledged there were unsung heroes who did great community work.
"And also, my reaction is, this [honour] is great for occupational therapy and for the family of allied health," she said.
Professor Whiteford said by and large, the work of occupational therapists, speech pathologists and physiotherapists was not always well recognised.
"We are there in communities, in people's homes, working with kids, and keeping people well at home, doing the best they can without them being so much in hospital systems," she said.
Professor Whiteford's research has focused on how to support people living with a disability or chronic condition to be as well as possible and connected in their community with the skills and resources they need.
She has worked with collaborators around Australia and in different parts of the world.
Professor Whiteford's board appointments included time as a member of the Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board.
"That was a fantastic role," she said.
Professor Whiteford's last official appointment in 2019 was as Conjoint Chair Allied Health and Community Wellbeing, which was a newly established position between Charles Sturt University and the Mid North Coast Local Health District.
The AM honour comes after she was awarded the title of Emeritus Professor with Charles Sturt University in late 2022.
"I feel really fortunate that I found my vocation early on and was able to continue and serve in the roles that I've loved," she said.
Professor Whiteford and her husband Harry have called the Hastings home for the past decade. They divide their time between Port Macquarie and a property at Comboyne.
