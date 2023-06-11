Service to public administration and the community has earned Jaci Fisher a King's Birthday honour.
Ms Fisher was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday 2023 Honours List.
In response, Ms Fisher said she felt very honoured but sad that her late mother and sister were not here to see it.
The King's Birthday Honour List recognition comes after 40 years working in the public sector.
Most of that time was with the Australian Customs Service in a range of roles and postings including Queensland, NSW, Victoria and the Canberra head office.
In 1989, Ms Fisher was the first female customs officer to be posted overseas. That was a big deal at the time. She worked in Brussels for just over three years.
Ms Fisher moved to the Hastings in 2010 after buying a farm near Wauchope and worked for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for four years.
She retired in 2014, went on to do consulting work and now works part-time in the public sector.
In a community capacity, Ms Fisher combines her interest in horses with helping others through Wauchope/Port Macquarie Riding for the Disabled as an assistant coach.
"I've always felt very strongly, having had a very fortunate life in many respects, to give something back to people I think really deserve more opportunities," she said.
Ms Fisher's sister had an intellectual disability.
"I just remember what joy she had the first time I was able to get her on a horse," she said.
A drive to volunteer in a capacity that added value to people's lives led Ms Fisher back to Riding for the Disabled after volunteering with the organisation in her late teens.
She was also a board member of the Advocacy Law Alliance from 2012 to 2022, bringing her skills from the public sector into the not-for-profit environment.
"I think I provided a lot of corporate and strategic views because of my background," Ms Fisher said.
Her other community involvement includes three years as a board member with Hastings Co-operative and former president, treasurer and committee member with Hastings Valley Dressage Club.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
