They have won six of their last seven matches and currently sit in third position on the ladder, but Port Macquarie Dolphins still haven't arrived in the Spalding Waratah Senior League men's basketball competition.
The high-flying Dolphins return home for the first time in four weeks for this weekend's double-header of fixtures against Canberra and Newcastle hell-bent on righting some wrongs on their home court.
A disappointing 99-88 defeat to Camden Valley on April 22 was their second for the year in front of their home crowd from four attempts, yet they've been perfect on the road.
And coach Nick Prior says despite claiming four wins from two away double-headers over the last fortnight, they still haven't come up with a perfect performance.
"By no means are we disappointed with where we're at or how we're playing, but it's a positive that we can have room for growth and room for improvement while winning games," he said.
"If I'm being critical, we're still looking for that 40-minute performance where we play good offence, good defence and play for the full game."
With the top six in the competition qualifying for the finals in August, the Dolphins have switched their focus from wanting to be competitive to aiming high.
They believe they can match it with anyone and a double-overtime win over reigning premiers Hills Hornets last weekend would back up that theory.
The coach believes a top two finish is well within their reach.
"Our main focus is keeping a lid on it as much as possible, but we realise we're well and truly in the mix," Prior said.
"There's no point trying to dance around it (finals) anymore. We know we're as good as any team in the league now."
Port Macquarie's home double-header this Saturday and Sunday starts another challenging run of away fixtures.
It marks the halfway point of the season, but they won't be back in Port Macquarie until July 15.
"If we get both these games (this weekend) and then get Hornsby next weekend, we'll be all-but top of the table," Prior said.
"It's within our grasp to be up towards the top and the top two get second bites of the cherry for the finals."
Saturday's game tips off at 6pm while Sunday's starts at 11am.
