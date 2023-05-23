Port Macquarie News
Panel approves service station plan at Wauchope

By Lisa Tisdell
May 24 2023 - 4:00am
The red circle shows the site earmarked for the service station development at Wauchope. Picture, Google Maps
Planning approval paves the way for a $2.2 million service station development to be built at Wauchope.

