Planning approval paves the way for a $2.2 million service station development to be built at Wauchope.
Vacant land at 2325 Oxley Highway, earmarked for the service station, is part of the broader Timbertown site.
The project involves the construction of a service station including convenience shop, fuelling canopy and associated signs.
The service station proposal went before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel (DAP) on Wednesday, May 17. The panel granted consent to the development application.
The council report said the plan was amended through the assessment process including changes to the access arrangements, improved landscaping, and improvements to the interface of the earthworks and acoustic fencing to neighbouring properties to the east.
The proposal will not have any significant adverse impacts to adjoining properties, is compatible with nearby development and adequately addresses the area's planning controls, the report said.
The council report showed DP and AM Waite as the site owner and Brown Commercial Building as the applicant.
Four submissions were received following the development application exhibition on three occasions.
Rick De Verteuil, who spoke at the DAP meeting, thanked the council for looking at issues raised in his submission to the development application.
He told the meeting he was pleased the painted blisters on the road in front of the development had been removed from the plans so traffic didn't have to be squeezed into a particular channel.
Matt Ring represented applicant Brown Commercial Building at the meeting.
The service station is planned to serve visitors to the Timbertown Heritage Tourist Complex, as well as other customers, a development application document says.
The Port News contacted Timbertown owner David Waite for comment.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
