A Port Macquarie man on a P2 licence has been sentenced for driving 162km/h on the Pacific Highway.
Joseph Andrew Sanbrook, 20, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while suspended and exceeding the speed limit by over 45km/h.
On Wednesday, March 8, police were conducting stationary speed checks on the Pacific Highway near Bill Hill Road.
About 5.40pm, they saw a vehicle heading south and estimated it to be travelling at a speed well in excess of the 110km/h limit.
A subsequent radar check revealed it was travelling 162km/h.
Officers pursued the vehicle, signalling the driver the stop just after exiting the highway at the Hastings River Drive interchange.
Sanbrook was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
When the 20-year-old produced his licence he informed police that he "just wanted to get home and acknowledged his speed was excessive", court documents show.
A subsequent check of Sanbrook's licence indicated he was suspended from driving due to the loss of demerit points.
The 20-year-old returned a negative roadside breath test and was issued a court attendance notice for driving while suspended and speeding.
Sanbrook appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on May 24 for sentencing.
Defence lawyer Hamish McCormack said his client was "remorseful for the way he was driving at the time of the incident".
Magistrate Darcy described the 20-year-old's manner of driving as "completely arrogant".
"[References] say you are a good and caring member of society, but you certainly weren't when you were zipping down the highway at 162km/h," she said.
"It was good luck rather than anything else that police officers were there conducting these speed enforcement duties before they were called to an accident where you could have killed or injured yourself or other people."
Magistrate Darcy said Sanbrook's traffic record shows a "disregard for the conditions of his licence".
"You shouldn't have been on the road at all because you had a default suspension."
The court heard the 20-year-old has completed a Traffic Offenders Program.
"Time will really tell if you've taken anything from that program," Magistrate Darcy said.
"I cannot understand how someone could make a decision to speed in this manner."
For driving while suspended, Sanbrook has been convicted and sentenced to a conditional release order to be on good behaviour for a period of 12 months.
He has also been convicted of speeding in excess of 45 km/h over the speed limit and fined $800.
He is also disqualified from driving for six months.
