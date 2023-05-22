Some of our local "identities" are getting ready to strut their stuff in this year's Stars of Hastings.
Launched in Port Macquarie last Thursday, May 18, the charity dance competition is the largest fundraiser in the region for Cancer Council NSW.
All money raised will go towards cancer research, prevention and support programs.
Fundraising coordinator for Cancer Council NSW, Christine Williams, said a selection of well-known locals had signed-up to be mentored by professional dance teachers as they rehearse a routine to perform at Panthers on Saturday, August 5.
"While on their journey, they've agreed to raise a minimum of $5000 each," Ms Williams said.
"The main thing for everyone to remember is this is a fundraiser for a cancer charity. It is not an eisteddfod. We do not expect these people to be dancing at the Opera House. They're local businesspeople who are... giving their time to fundraise and dance."
Don't expect your basic two-step routines. This year's participants will perform jazz, burlesque and potentially even pole dancing.
"All these people are going out and working very hard for three months on their own, Ms Williams said.
"The energy, the positive attitude and the smiles (at the launch) just reinforces we've picked the right people to do the job for us."
Amy Henson, owner of ExtravaDance Studios, is involved in the fundraiser for a fourth year.
Three of her dance teachers are mentoring competitors.
"I think everybody knows somebody affected by cancer," Ms Henson said.
"I think the fact that we can get together and raise money collectively as a community is really, really important."
Ms Henson said the most important lesson is to help the mostly inexperienced volunteer dancers conquer their nerves.
"It can be very daunting... giving them something that is entertaining, something they can handle, and something they can sell and be confident in, is something we really need for our stars."
It will be Bec Farnsworth's dancing debut but she is following what is almost a family traidtion.
"My cousin did it about three years ago, my husband [Tim Farnsworth] did it two years ago, so I kind of always knew I wanted to do it," she said.
"Everyone's affected by cancer at some time in their life, so I really wanted to get behind it and raise some much needed funds to support them.
Emily Ryan from Allstars Studio will be Bec's mentor and said she's excited for the event.
"We can tell you a little bit because it's a secret but it will just be a mix of all different styles, and lots and lots of personality," Ms Ryan said.
