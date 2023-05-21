Two of Greater Port Macquarie's country music stars are bound for Nashville, Tennessee.
Wauchope's Angus Gill has been planning to move to Nashville for years, but the COVID pandemic put his dream of living in the US on hold.
Now the country music singer-songwriter will take the leap and move to the city in September.after wrapping up his final show at the Wauchope RSL Club on Saturday, May 27.
"I'll have a few tricks up my sleeve for the final farewell show," he said.
Gill has just finished recording an album with the members of Paul Kelly's band, which he's launching at the Gympie Music Muster in August.
He does a lot of work producing and working with fellow musicians via video calls, but is looking forward to collaborating face to face.
Gill said Nashville is traditionally known as the American country music capital but it's really the "music city" because it hosts many different genres.
"There's so much diversity happening in that town," he said.
"It's a very inspirational place because there's music happening everywhere you go."
He will return to Wauchope for family visits and will also continue performing at festivals in Australia.
Port Macquarie's Jackson James, who is also a country music artist, released his debut single "Get Around To It" on May 12.
He is also off to Nashville, on May 24, to perform with country-pop musician and partner Melanie Dyer at the CMA Fest.
It's James' third visit to the US. He's been to Nashville once before, and said the experience was inspiring.
He said he's looking forward to getting amongst the "best of the best".
"I can't wait to get over there to write, record and be in the epicentre of the whole industry really."
James is also an architectural design draftsman and professional content creator through film and photography.
He said the time is right for him to focus on his music, after the disruptions that occurred as a result of the COVID pandemic.
His single "Get Around To It" stemmed from a conversation he had with his partner and co-writer Melanie Dyer, when they were wishing there were more hours in the day.
Meanwhile, Port Macquarie's Blake O'Connor is already in Nashville, where he's staying for five months to perform.
O'Connor released his sophomore album "Finding Light" earlier this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.