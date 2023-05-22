Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Cathie Raiders defeat Beechwood Shamrocks in Hastings League

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Cathie Raiders have moved into third spot on the Hastings League ladder following a 26-18 victory over Beechwood Shamrocks on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.