Bookworms have spent a record amount at the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie's three-day book sale.
The Giant Book Sale raised $24,400. That smashed the previous record of $21,000.
Book sale coordinator Bob Cleland said the 2023 event exceeded expectations with takings 20 per cent above target.
"It was obvious the books we had were more sought after than has been the case in previous years," he said.
Mr Cleland said the Rotary team did a fabulous job with the layout and presentation.
About 20,000 books were spread across 115 tables in the Panthers Port Macquarie auditorium.
Children's books, fiction, the fantasy genre and cookbooks were among the most sought after categories on offer.
"Due to the school holidays, a lot of people from out of town added to the enthusiasm exhibited for the whole three days," Mr Cleland said.
Money raised from the event will support a range of causes including Australians for Women's Health, youth programs at Hastings Secondary College and MacKillop College Port Macquarie, Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse and YP Space.
The Giant Book Sale drew to a close on Sunday, April 16.
