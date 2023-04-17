Port Macquarie News
The 2023 Wauchope Show sees record breaking attendance

By Emily Walker and Sue Stephenson
Updated April 17 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
This year's Wauchope Show has been a big success with record breaking numbers attending the two day event.

