This year's Wauchope Show has been a big success with record breaking numbers attending the two day event.
Wauchope Show Society president Scott Balmer said this year was the biggest show the society has ever had.
"We don't have the exact figures but Saturday was the biggest sale of gate tickets in the history of the show," he said.
"The show went really well.
We had a lot of comments from the public.. .on how it was [and] got a lot of volunteers out of it too."
Crime Prevention Officer Snr Const. Tim Preston told Port News while talking to showgoers on Saturday (April 15) that the day had been busy but good.
"There are about three times as many people here than there were last year," he said.
The two day event was an opportunity for locals to shine with Simone Ducker named the Senior winner for the Wauchope Show Young Woman competition.
