An immediate review into the level of safety at the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive will be undertaken by council.
This comes following the death of retired Anglican minister David Curtis last week after he was hit by a car at the crossing near Dixie Park on April 12.
Locals who spoke to the Port News over the weekend described the crossing as a "death trap".
An online petition has also been started by concerned residents, stating that: "Council has been warned that the crossing is poorly lit, poorly sign posted, and dangerous, with vehicles failing to stop on a regular basis when pedestrians are crossing the road".
The petition currently has almost 1300 signatures.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council CEO Dr Clare Allen has extended her sincere condolences to the family of David Curtis.
"I have called for an immediate review into the level of safety at the pedestrian crossing near the Dixie Park playing fields," Dr Allen said.
Council installed temporary signs over the weekend, alerting road users to the pedestrian crossing.
"As a matter of urgency, we have installed variable message signs (VMS) on approach to the pedestrian crossing advising motorists to slow down," Dr Allen said.
"We will escalate a review into safety measures at the location, liaising with Transport for NSW and local police to investigate the possible installation of signalised pedestrian lights and speed monitoring."
Dr Allen said council has undertaken significant safety improvements at this location since 2014, including installing improved zig-zag road pavement markings, oversized higher-visibility signage, street lighting, and better vegetation management, and awaits the outcome of the review of safety measures as to whether further measures will be undertaken.
"However, the council notes that the incident on April 12 has resulted in a person being charged by police with a number of serious driving offences," Dr Allen said.
Council will continue to provide further updates to the community about the progress of safety improvements at the site and welcome further feedback about other locations of concern across the community.
"The council will work closely with the community in addressing any safety concerns about the site moving forward. I welcome community members to report their concerns about these and other locations of interest across the region," Dr Allen said.
"I'd like to remind people that they can report an issue online at https://www.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/Report-an-issue or call our customer service team directly on 6581 8111."
"We will always respond to your inquiry and inform you of its progress through our official channels."
