Port Macquarie-Hastings Council orders 'immediate' review of pedestrian crossing following fatality

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 17 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 11:06am
Council installed temporary signs at the crossing over the weekend following the death of retired minister David Curtis. Picture by Sue Stephenson
An immediate review into the level of safety at the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive will be undertaken by council.

