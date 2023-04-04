Port Central patrons are divided over whether they want dogs on the ground floor of the shopping centre.
The shopping centre recently did a social media post to announce the complex was dog-friendly and entry to the ground floor was open to all dog breeds.
The business has listed its terms and conditions via its website, which includes a rule that dogs must be kept on a leash of no more than 1.5 metres.
"Port Central will practice diligence to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the centre," the statement on its website says.
"However, there are certain risks associated with allowing dogs to interact with other people, children and dogs. Owners are legally responsible for the behavior of their dogs.
"Please help keep Port Central dog-friendly by showing responsible ownership and maintaining well-behaved pets."
On Tuesday, April 4 the Port News asked patrons what they thought about the move.
Port Macquarie resident Bronte Hudson said she believes dogs are fine to be in the centre, as long as their personality is suited to being amongst other shoppers.
She said it's important they are kept on a leash, given elderly people and children shop at the complex.
Kempsey residents Christine Snerling and Janet Peak said dogs should be allowed in the shopping centre, as long as they are well behaved.
The women travel from Kempsey to shop in Port Macquarie regularly.
"It will be nice to see them around," Janet said.
Hervey Bay resident Larraine Jobe said therapy dogs and guide dogs should be allowed into the centre, but not household dogs.
"I don't think you need to bring your dog to the shop," she said.
She said she questioned if owners were going to take responsibility for cleaning up after their pets.
Rosemary Butler and Jan Saley said a shopping centre is not the place for pet dogs.
Jan said she had concerns for elderly people who had mobility issues. She said retractable leashes posed a danger as people might trip over them.
Whereas Rosemary said she doesn't really want dogs around while doing her shopping.
Port Central management was approached for comment but chose not to make a statement.
