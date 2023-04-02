Five local basketball prodigies will pit their skills against a sprinkling of the best college players in the United States in April.
Zayn Galea, 18, Harry Bates, 18, Logan Myers, 18, Caleb Prior, 18, and Jackson Brody, 19, have been selected to be part of the inaugural USA Exposure Trip after competing in a trial game in Coffs Harbour.
They currently represent the Port Macquarie Dolphins in the men's state league basketball competition and will be part of a 10-player squad during the trip, led by North Coast Basketball coach Robert Linton.
The players will head to America on April 19 to compete in two tournaments in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and will trial with Universities and Junior Colleges in California and Arizona.
Galea said the trip is designed to help them chase their basketball dreams and get recognised by colleges in America.
"We all want to play in America so this trip gives us the opportunity to do that," he said. "I think we're all looking forward to testing out our skills against the other teams and getting our names out there to American colleges."
Galea said he hopes the inaugural USA Exposure trip will set a precedent for future generations who have the same dream.
"We're the first to do this on the North Coast... and I think if this trip goes well, it will continue to happen and the kids who will come after us will be able to receive the same opportunity as us.
"It's an opportunity to prove that we are able to play at a high level and can match it with some of the best basketball players out there."
Bates has only just recently returned from the US where he attended Feltrim Basketball Academy in Florida as part of a post-grad program.
"I was over there for two and a half months, and we were training three times a week plus individual training and then we would play our game on the weekends, so it was full-on experience," he said.
"It's an intense competition in America, so it will be good to see how we compare with the other teams and hopefully get recognised by a few colleges."
Brody has just moved to Port Macquaire from Taree. He said he was "shocked" to see he had been selected for the trip.
"I tried out with these boys and I didn't think I was going to get selected," he said. "When I got the email, I was amazed, I didn't think that opportunity would be possible.
"I'm very excited to be going and can't wait to go over there and pay some basketball."
Prior said he's looking forward to representing the Mid North Coast community and taking his basketball to the next level.
"The ultimate goal would be to get a scholarship to a school in America, but at the same time I'm hoping for a great experience in America while playing basketball with my friends," he said.
Myers said the sky was the limit if they impressed the right people across the two and a half week trip.
"We all have the same dream to play in America, and this trip will give us the opportunity to start that journey," he said.
