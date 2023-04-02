Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Five Port Macquarie basketball players selected in inaugural USA basketball trip

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 3 2023 - 8:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Bates, Jackson Brody, Zayn Galea, Caleb Prior and Logan Myers have been selected to be part of the inaugural USA Exposure trip after competing in a trial game in Coffs Harbour. Picture by Mardi Borg
Harry Bates, Jackson Brody, Zayn Galea, Caleb Prior and Logan Myers have been selected to be part of the inaugural USA Exposure trip after competing in a trial game in Coffs Harbour. Picture by Mardi Borg

Five local basketball prodigies will pit their skills against a sprinkling of the best college players in the United States in April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.