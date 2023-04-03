A caravan park proposal to breathe new life into the former Fantasy Glades site is set to reach a pivotal point in the planning process.
The development application for a caravan park on the site off Parklands Close will go before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel on Wednesday, April 5. The meeting begins at 2pm.
The council report says deferred commencement consent is recommended as the proposal relies on completion of an access road approved under a separate development consent.
The caravan park plan features one short-term site and eight long-term sites, as well as conversion of an existing building into a community building containing laundry and storage areas.
There would be associated access roads, car parking and landscaping.
The report said the application had been the subject of a lengthy assessment process in order for several important site suitability matters to be addressed.
The proposal has been amended through the assessment process including a reduction in the number of sites from 13 to nine, removal of an access road connection to Parklands Close, and improved tree retention and landscaping, the report said.
The council received 136 submissions and an e-petition with more than 31,500 signatures following exhibition of the application on three occasions.
The report said the submissions objected to the proposal for various reasons. The application's assessment considered the issues raised in the submissions.
The proposed development is consistent with the provisions and objectives of the relevant planning controls and it is considered that it will have an acceptable impact on the surrounding natural and built environment, the report said.
The site is also home to buildings dating back the former Fantasy Glades theme park days.
Fantasy Glades, which operated for about 35 years, closed in 2002.
The council report said consent has been granted under a separate development application to convert the former Cinderella's Castle into a cafe at the southern end of the site.
The majority of other existing buildings are proposed to be retained and restored as relics of the former use but are not intended to be occupied, the report said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
