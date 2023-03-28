'Thought I was just getting older': raising awareness and funds following MND diagnosis

"I compare it to being hit by a bus, but just very slowly."
This is how Tim Eggert describes being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
The 49-year-old police officer is a long-time friend of the Adkins family, who started the Lemonade Crew to help raise awareness about the insidious disease.
Tim saw what the Adkins family went through following Matty's diagnosis of MND in 2020.
"It was only a couple of months after Matty passed away that I worked out that I had MND," he said.
While the father of five knows the Adkins family through work, he also coaches Matty and Bianca's son Banjo in the Wauchope Blues Under 14's side.
"My son Ryan is on the team with Banjo," he said.
It was in January of 2022 that Tim knew something wasn't right.
"I went to go for a run and my right foot felt just like a piece of lead," he said.
Tim had always been active and his work as a frontline police officer meant he also kept physically fit.
"I was doing a lot of overtime at work and was pretty fatigued. I just thought that I was getting older and stressed at work."
Tim said he didn't realise how fatigued he was getting until he had to take his first day of sick leave in 11 years.
"I had been seeing doctors, specialists and physiotherapists because I had been having an issue with my leg, but they couldn't work out what it was," he said.
This was in November of 2022.
"I Googled weakness in the leg with no pain and MND was one of the first results to come up," he said.
He then went to his doctors and explained that he thought he had MND.
"I was diagnosed in early December last year. Since then I have been seeing specialists and have had a lot of appointments."
Tim said having to tell his wife Michelle and children Justin, Jessica, Emily, Ryan and Jackson was "not easy".
"I've seen what Matt and Bianca went through and it's pretty hard to see that that's what our family is going to go through as well," he said.
Tim said the progression of the disease since his diagnosis "hasn't been too quick".
"There's no real timeline with it," he said.
Tim lost muscle in his right leg to begin with and is now losing muscle in his left leg. Breathing is also starting to become difficult.
"The muscle is wasting away and breathing is an issue," he said. "The way I talk is different to how it used to be, I find it difficult to project my voice.
"I compare it to being hit by a bus, but just very slowly. You can't run away from it."
Tim is also currently involved in a clinical trial for MND research at Macquarie University.
"If we can find out what actually causes MND and try and eliminate the disease, that would go a long way in helping people.
"In Australia, there's almost the same amount of people who die from MND that are killed in motor vehicle accidents.
"It's also common in people that have been fit and have never had any other health conditions."
While Tim has had some time off work since his diagnosis, he's returning to Port Macquarie Police Station next week. He is also continuing his role of co-coach of the Wauchope Blues Under 14's side.
"I have had a bit of a break from work because of all of the appointments with specialists and trying to get things sorted out for my family," he said.
"When you're told that more than likely you've only got two years to live, you try and get things sorted out and we want to try and do some good things with our lives and make some memories."
The Wauchope Blues will be holding an MND fundraiser on Saturday, April 1.
The event will get underway at 10.30am at the Lank Bain Sporting Complex, with the goal to get as many people as possible to participate in an ice bucket challenge.
There will be food and drinks available, activities for the kids and mixed touch football games.
It's a $5 entry and donations are welcome. All funds raised will go towards MND research.
"The focus of all of this is to make people aware and show the impact that it has on family members and friends," Tim said.
"I really appreciate what the community is doing to help."
