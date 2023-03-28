Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie on 2023 Legacy Centenary Torch Relay route

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
March 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club president Chris McGeoch and enrolled beneficiary Jackson Bucci recognise the importance of Legacy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club president Chris McGeoch and enrolled beneficiary Jackson Bucci recognise the importance of Legacy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Port Macquarie is set to welcome a torch relay in July to commemorate 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans' families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.