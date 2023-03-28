Port Macquarie is set to welcome a torch relay in July to commemorate 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans' families.
The 55,000 kilometre Legacy Centenary Torch Relay, presented by Defence Health, starts in Pozieres in France on April 23, 2023.
The torch will then travel to Belgium and London before arriving at Western Australia to begin its journey to all Legacy club locations across the country.
The torch will travel through Port Macquarie on July 6.
About 20 torchbearers will carry the torch as it covers 7km from the marina through Port Macquarie to the cenotaph at the Town Square.
There will also be an afternoon tea and a dinner dance to mark the occasion.
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club president Chris McGeoch said the torch relay will be spectacular.
"I think the centenary and torch relay will reinforce awareness," he said.
"Legacy is well-regarded as a charitable organisation but not everyone knows exactly what Legacy does."
Legacy supports the families of those who gave their life or health for Australia.
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club, which has about 25 volunteers known as legatees, cares for about 380 beneficiaries. Its area covers from Kundabung in the north, to the edges of Walcha in the west, and as far south as Johns River.
Legacy has assisted the Bucci family from Port Macquarie for five years after Afghanistan veteran Adrian Bucci gave his health in the service of his country.
Adrian's son, Jackson, is an enrolled beneficiary with Legacy. The organisation has helped with school fees and equipment, pocket money, out of school activities and camps.
Gwen Norris is the family's legatee.
Jackson, 15, acknowledged Legacy's support.
Its assistance allowed Jackson to attend a 10-day adventure camp in Perth over the Christmas school holidays.
"That was the highlight of my holidays," Jackson said.
"It was one of the best things I have ever done."
Jackson said the torch relay will be a good way to celebrate Legacy.
"I think it will be a good event for the people of Port Macquarie," he said.
The Legacy torch relay aims to commemorate the organisation's 100-year milestone and highlight what the future holds.
Legacy supports about 40,000 people.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
