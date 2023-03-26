Port Macquarie News
Macquarie Hotel and Port City Leagues' 2022/2023 Two Rivers first grade cricket grand final washed out

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 26 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Ian Strauss tries to make his ground in a match against Nulla earlier this season. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

It's a scenario that has happened all too often for local cricketers in recent years - a grand final abandoned without a ball being bowled.

