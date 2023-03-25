Steady rain in the hours prior to the opening event failed to dampen the enthusiasm of John Sprague when the prominent local trainer landed a double at the McGuigan BMW Race Day at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
Absolute Legend commenced the day well for supporters when Kirk Matheson drove the son of Not a Single Doubt across the face of the field in the early stages and established a strong lead over Monsoon Magic.
After setting a solid pace for most of the journey, the recent arrival from the Cody Morgan stable raced clear over the concluding stages to score a dominant victory by around three lengths from All a Lady with Capannello claiming third prize.
Zapluck was considered a strong show in the event but failed to handed the heavy track conditions and finished at the tail of proceedings.
There was plenty of confidence with punters around the chances of Oblivion and the John Sprague trained chestnut gelding gave nothing else a chance with a comprehensive win in the McGuigan BMW Handicap.
Ray Spokes rode a seemingly perfect race on the son of Winning Rupert and camped just behind the early pace set by Time for Jack and Atomic Surprise before peeling around the leaders on the home turn and dashing clear to score by just under two lengths.
Atomic Surprise was able to claim second prize in front of Warphil with Cape Cluster making up many lengths over the concluding stages to finish just behind the placegetters.
Mrs Ed was driven straight to the lead by Patrick Scorse in the second event and the Allan Kehoe trained filly was able to withstand the finishing effort of Madam Rock to score a decisive win with Quick Onyx not far away in third position.
Pack of Wolves was rewarded for consistency when Peter Graham came down the crown of the track on the Dan Edwards trained gelding to land the following race while Zac Wadick drove Madiba Rose through the centre of the pack to claim the McGuigan BMW Handicap for followers of the Glen Milligan stable.
A bustling finish in the final event resulted in The Enzo railing the better to account for Poetic Power and Salty Rain with Jayden Barrie scoring on the Natasha Hall-Antonio trained chestnut gelding.
Many braved the inclement conditions to support the McGuigan BMW Race Day and enjoyed a great day of action with the track holding up remarkably well considering the steady rain falling throughout the day.
Everyone in local racing wishes our two representatives in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick on Saturday 1 st April the very best of luck with the hope for a favourable result.
Sir Ravanelli scored by a decisive margin in the Mid North Coast Country Championship at Tuncurry and provides a wonderful opportunity for Terry Evens and a section of prominent owners to fulfil a dream in the big race.
The grey flash was freshened up with a solid barrier trial win at Taree over Swamp Nation in preparation for the assignment and provides a great chance to return the trophy to the district following victory by Victorem in 2018.
Imatruestar was a gallant second behind Sir Ravanelli at Tuncurry and it is significant that Grant Jobson made the journey from his Taree training base to Kensington a fortnight ago when third behind Ka Bling to round out preparation for the big one.
The Port Macquarie Autumn Carnival continues on April 8 with the Port Macquarie Sharks hosting a great day of thoroughbred action on the following Sunday.
The April carnival of racing culminates in the Hastings Business Women's Network meeting on April 23.
