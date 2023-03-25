Port Macquarie News
John Sprague stable dominates at Port Macquarie on March 25

By Rod Fuller
Updated March 26 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 9:39am
John Sprague. Picture by Paul Jobber

Steady rain in the hours prior to the opening event failed to dampen the enthusiasm of John Sprague when the prominent local trainer landed a double at the McGuigan BMW Race Day at Port Macquarie on Saturday.

