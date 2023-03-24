Port Macquarie News
Documents delay in case of driver accused of hitting pedestrians in Port Macquarie

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
March 25 2023 - 4:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

The case of a Port Macquarie man accused of hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians on Hastings River Drive has been adjourned to April 6.

