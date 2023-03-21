Port Macquarie is the second hardest hit town in the state for wild weather this summer.
New data released by NRMA as part of their Summer 2022-23 Wild Weather Tracker, shows the impact of storms and wild weather damage over the past three months.
The data has revealed that Port Macquarie had the second highest number of insurance claims due to weather damage.
Over 250 claims were lodged for wild weather damage.
Port Macquarie was hit hard by two major storms over summer.
The first was on November 28, when hail stones reaching 4cm in size pummelled certain parts of town, with Innes Lake and Lighthouse Beach the hardest hit.
Cars and homes were damaged, with the SES quickly flooded with calls for help.
Port Macquarie Unit Commander Michael Ward said the majority of their call outs were for damaged roofs and fallen trees.
The second severe storm that hit Port Macquarie was on February 3.
Known now as a microburst, the storm hit an isolated area of town including the CBD with hail, heavy rain and strong winds.
"The jobs started rolling in and didn't stop," Mr Ward said.
"We were operationally active for the next two weeks without a break and had over 300 jobs ranging from large trees down blocking access to buildings where the entire roof had blown off and everything in between.
"For the Port Macquarie SES, the microburst created twelve months of work in two weeks."
Across the state, NRMA Insurance received 8299 claims for wild weather damage in NSW over the summer period. 6086 severe weather home claims made up 56 per cent of all NSW home claims and 2213 severe weather motor claims made up 4.3 per cent of all NSW motor claims.
NRMA Insurance executive general manager, direct claims Luke Gallagher said severe weather insurance claims numbers have been high over the past 12 months.
"NSW residents have been hit hard by recent wild weather, with our latest research indicating one in five have experienced damage to their property, vehicle or contents in the last 12 months," he said.
"With the frequency and severity of damaging weather events increasing, understanding the local risks and knowing what to do to be prepared for those risks is vital."
