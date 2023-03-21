Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New NRMA insurance claim data reveals Port Macquarie is a hot spot for wild weather

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:42am, first published March 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some buildings in Port Macquarie are still needing to be fixed from February's microburst storm. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie is the second hardest hit town in the state for wild weather this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.