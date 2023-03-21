Ben Maher, Port Macquarie Sharks Junior Rugby League president: The canteen has been used in its current form for a fair while so a general tidy up and modernise it a little bit to tie in with everything else. It looks pretty modern around the precinct with all the new shade structures, but the clubhouse still has that stuck in the 80s look about it. We could potentially have a bit more seating on our main field that we play our bigger games on so another row of the block seating similar to what the rugby field's got would be handy.