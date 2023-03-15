You only need to visit C.ex Coffs International Stadium once to realise how much Port Macquarie has dropped the ball.
They've got a new (well, new-ish when compared to our Regional Stadium anyway) multi-purpose stadium capable of holding whatever sporting code crowds want.
The Sydney Sixers have drawn near-sell out crowds whenever they've visited, the National Rugby League and A-League Men's have also spread their wings onto the Mid North Coast previously, while the AFL have also sent a match or two to Coffs Harbour.
In comparison, all Port Macquarie has managed to do is have an outdated number-one facility and lost one of its biggest sporting events - the NSW Junior State Cup - to another regional centre (Dubbo) earlier this year because of the much-publicised drainage issues at Regional Stadium.
However, when you dig a little deeper, there are some similarities between the two facilities - the Coffs Harbour stadium originally opened in 1994 while its Port Macquarie counterpart opened two years earlier in 1992.
Since then, Regional Stadium has stayed the same while C.Ex was upgraded in 2019 with the help of the City of Coffs Harbour which contributed nearly $11 million to the project.
Regional Stadium still sits in roughly the same state it did 30 years ago. And that's not good enough.
Over the next couple of weeks, we'll take a look at the prominent sporting venues or facilities in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. The Port News will dive into who uses the facility, what work is planned and what work clubs feel is needed.
First up is Regional Stadium and there is a common early theme - our facilities are outdated and in desperate need of an upgrade.
Who uses it: Port Macquarie Sharks, Port City Breakers, NSW Touch Association
What work had been done/is planned: Council have completed maintenance works to the sub-surface drainage on field one. The works were completed last week which will be followed by a four to six-week ground restoration period to allow the turf to re-grow.
Council is continuously undertaking maintenance works at Regional Stadium and in the past two years they have replaced two sub-surface drainage tanks.
What work is needed: Updated corporate box facilities, a fresh coat of paint, fresh clean, enclosed barbecue area, new netting behind the goalposts at both ends to stop footballs being kicked out of the ground.
Geoff Kelly, Port City Breakers president: The upgrade of the field and drainage has been needed for quite a while which is great, but the whole venue needs a fresh look. It's over 20 years old and more money needs to be spent on the actual seating arrangements. More seating is needed on the eastern side because no-one goes over there because there's no cover.
Mick Gilmour, Port Macquarie Sharks president: We understand things require money, but it's a band-aid approach at the moment. The canteen area needs a revamp because it faces the wrong way and anyone working there can't watch their relative or friend who is playing on the field. The whole facility needs an upgrade. You can barely sit in the boxes up the back of the grandstand without having an unobstructed view of the field due to light reflection.
