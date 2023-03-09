Imagine making a representative sporting side barely two years after your first game.
Kendall Blues junior Erin Gunton achieved just that during the week after she was selected in the 2023 North Coast Bulldogs women's rugby league side.
With a background in soccer, the Camden Haven product wanted a change from a round ball and transitioned to an oval ball - and enjoyed every minute of it.
"I've played in heaps of soccer rep sides, but changed to footy last year and then gave it another go this year," she said.
While she more than held her own with a round ball playing against men of a weekend, the 17-year-old admitted she was searching for "more physicality".
"I wanted a bit more contact; I always played with the blokes in soccer and it was very physical which I preferred, so footy was the next best thing," she said.
"Last year was my first year [playing league] and I was too young to trial for anything, but this year the girls convinced me to do it again so I gave it a go and here we are."
The livewire fullback acknowledged she was still learning the game and her focus was on continuing to learn as quickly as possible.
"Compared to pub comp [North Coast] will be a step up so it's about doing that extra training, having that commitment and just keep trying," she said.
The teenager will be the only Blues player in the team which she said was "scary", but would also help to keep her focused.
"My selection did come as a surprise because I'm still learning the game as it is, but I try pretty hard to learn as quick as I can so it's paid off a little bit," she said.
She has also started preparations for next year's Ironman Australia Port Macquarie event which she hopes will help with her training.
"I'm running in the morning and swimming and stuff so hopefully that will help towards North Coast stuff fitness-wise," she said.
