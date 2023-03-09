Maddi Drewitt has been in and around the Hockey NSW representative program for a couple of years now.
From selection in the under-13s, under-15s, under-18s and now under-21 NSW state hockey sides she has continued her progression to stardom.
The former Camden Haven High School student has been selected in the NSW under-21 Blues side for the national hockey championships at Sydney Olympic Park from March 22-29.
She impressed the right people at the selection trials a fortnight ago and remains excited about the prospect of challenging herself against the best under-21 players from around Australia.
"Olympics are still a goal but probably not in the short-term," she said.
"I do want to go further and I'm aiming for the next step overall, but I've set myself little goals to get there. I've been training really hard and working on my fitness so I can play my best when I get there and try to stand out."
The teenager has recently moved to Newcastle for university, but acknowledged the help she had previously received from the Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association.
Her club - Tacking Point Thunder - have also played a role through former coach Jarrod Smith and clubmate Bayden Smith.
"I've been training with them and having my club Thunder behind me the whole way has helped me get into a lot of these teams so I've got that support from the hockey community," Drewitt said.
There are a number of pathways players can progress from the national titles with potential national identification where players are put into higher state squads.
And while Drewitt admitted that was ultimately the goal, she knew she had time on her side.
"I've still got another two years after this year in this age group (so) I'm still focused on making it, but if it's not now then I'm not fazed," she said.
"[But] this is an age group where you can go further and it's going to be a lot tougher because everyone's just as experienced as each other."
