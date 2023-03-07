The Mid North Coast Health District (MNCLHD) is investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, between a patient and nurse.
The MNCLHD did not explain the nature of the incident but confirmed that a staff member is receiving support.
The Port Macquarie News was alerted to an alleged "attack" on Ward 2C of the hospital and sought comment from the MNCLHD.
A statement from Chief Executive of the MNCLHD Stewart Dowrick, was provided late on the afternoon of March 7. It reads:
"The safety of staff, patients and visitors to our hospitals is paramount - there is never an excuse for violence or aggression.
"As happens with any incident that occurs, an internal investigation is being undertaken into an incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, involving an elderly patient and a staff member.
"Immediate assistance was provided to the staff member involved in the incident. They are receiving ongoing support."
Ward 2C is the hospital's surgical ward.
Mid North Coast Police have confirmed they were not called to the hospital to investigate.
