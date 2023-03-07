The myth of a demon king who tried to have his son killed for worshipping Lord Vishnu has inspired a vibrant and colourful Hindu festival that is being celebrated by Port Macquarie's growing Nepalese community.
Just before the full moon rose on Monday, March 6, more than 100 people gathered at Settlement Point Reserve - initially in clean clothes - to mark the start of Holi, the Festival of Colours.
Before long, everyone was covered in powdered synthetic colour as they sang and danced in bare feet on the grass at the edge of the Hastings River.
Port Macquarie Nepalese Community group president Shyam (Sam) Bhandari said the colours are about spreading happiness: "Holi means don't take anything seriously, ignore everything. Just enjoy and be happy
There are several origin stories for Holi, but the most common is about King Hiranyakashyapu, who enlisted his demonic sister Holika to kill his son Prahlad by walking him into a bonfire.
Holika was supposed to be wearing a protective shawl, but the wind blew it off her and onto Prahlad, who survived the flames.
Now, Holika's destruction and the triumph of good over evil is celebrated on the last full moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna. It is seen as a new beginning where people can release all their inhibitions and start afresh.
The chance to celebrate is also a chance to connect.
"I came in in 2017.. and our community was really small, around 30 people," Sam said. "And in five years, the community is growing... every day."
He estimates the number is now closer to 300.
More than 50 per cent of Port Macquarie Nepalese are studying at Charles Sturt University (CSU).
Most are enrolled in nursing, accounting or information technology degrees.
Others have completed their studies and are now working in the Hastings community as doctors, engineers and in critical roles in services such as aged care.
The group's committee is planning more small events and would like to find a way to work closely with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
