Get set for Port Macquarie-Melbourne flights as Bonza announces start date

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Bonza will begin flights linking Port Macquarie and Melbourne on May 4. Picture supplied by Bonza

Port Macquarie travellers can look forward to direct Melbourne flights from early May with new airline Bonza.

