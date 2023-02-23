When Dr Kristy Kostalas organised a fundraiser last year for Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, the result was an incredible $30,000.
One year later, Dr Kostalas has surpassed all expectations, raising a whopping $45,000 at ToxTails 2023, which was held at Hello Sailor on February 18.
Dr Kostalas, who owns Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic (PMAC), first organised the charity event as a way to give back to the Port Macquarie community.
Her vision was to make a difference by calling on those "VIPs" she knew would support the cause.
The now annual fundraiser is invitation-only. Tickets cannot be purchased but must be gifted.
This year's result was a glamorous and jam-packed evening attended by civic leaders and community members - all willing to help.
Local businesses donated close to $20,000 worth of prizes and services to the cocktail evening, while local entertainment and produce was on the menu.
Through Liberty, the money raised will be used to support women and children affected by domestic and family violence.
"With a recession on our doorstep, increases in rents, food, fuel and the general cost of living, women and their children need assistance now more than ever," Dr Kostalas said.
"We had such an incredible response from the community last year, that we just had to do it again and I am so happy we did.
"I can't thank our generous sponsors, donors and participants enough - what an incredible outcome."
Liberty CEO Kelly Lamb, said support from fundraising events such as this makes a real difference in the lives of local women and childre.
Especially at a time when families are impacted by housing shortages, high rents and the increasing cost of living.
"Over the past two financial years, Liberty has supported more than 2400 women and children experiencing domestic and family violence in our local community," Ms Lamb said.
According to figures released at the end of 2022 by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) the Mid North Coast had one of the largest increases in police reports of domestic violence assault in the five years leading to June 2022.
Ms Lamb said those rates are still climbing.
"Currently we are receiving our highest number of referrals ever, and this continues to grow each month."
"Last year, in response to the housing crisis, Liberty expanded our accommodation to include independent living units for families and a program to support women over 55.
"Donations like that from ToxTails help with things like furnishing, food packs and the provision of specialist support as women take those important next steps to secure their own housing.
"Liberty also provides support groups for women and children, outreach services into outlying communities, and prevention programs for schools and businesses."
