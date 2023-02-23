Port Macquarie News
Photos

ToxTails success welcomed as domestic violence referrals in Port Macquarie reach 'highest ever'

By Sue Stephenson
February 24 2023 - 4:00am
When Dr Kristy Kostalas organised a fundraiser last year for Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, the result was an incredible $30,000.

