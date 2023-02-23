Birdon is on track to create 202 jobs after it was a recipient of state government funding to help the business grow and innovate.
Birdon's general manager maritime Sarah Yuen said Birdon being a recipient of the Regional Job Creation Fund will mean just over 200 jobs for the business across regional NSW. Some of those jobs will be in Port Macquarie.
The business had employed just over 100 people so far as a result, she said, and was on trajectory to achieve its target.
Ms Yuen said the Regional Job Creation Fund provided an opportunity for "some really great capital investment".
"What that means is we are able to manufacture more, we are able to design more, we build more and we've been able to invest heavily into new digital strategies and design capabilities that enables us to move towards a digital shipyard," she said.
A $5.38 million funding allocation through the Regional Job Creation Fund, announced in late 2021, was shared between Birdon, Aus Blue Bins and HF Hand Constructors. A total of 269 jobs will be created across the three businesses.
Transport Minister David Elliott and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams visited Birdon's Port Macquarie headquarters on Thursday, February 23.
Mr Elliott said it was wonderful to see a high level of investment for the state's infrastructure coming out of Port Macquarie.
"Birdon is synonymous with Port Macquarie," he said.
Mr Elliott said Birdon had been able to provide jobs for locals and the current investment would see hundreds of jobs across the state coming to the business.
Mrs Williams said jobs were a great outcome for the economy.
"What we want to show local residents, particularly young working families, is that there are opportunities here, and while it's a difficult time for working families with cost of living pressures, what we can provide is some certainty about employment into the future," she said.
Birdon, an Australian-owned business, started as a dredging operation in 1977.
Today, Birdon's scope covers shipbuilding and repair, engineering and project management, dredging and shipping, disposals and marine construction.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.