Regional Job Creation Fund grant equals employment win as Birdon expands and develops

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:03am, first published February 23 2023 - 4:30pm
Birdon general manager maritime Sarah Yuen (right) shows Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams (left) and Transport Minister David Elliott around Birdon's Port Macquarie shipyard. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Birdon is on track to create 202 jobs after it was a recipient of state government funding to help the business grow and innovate.

