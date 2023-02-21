Charles Sturt University's on-campus accommodation is at full capacity as new students were welcomed to participate in Port Macquarie's 2023 Orientation Week.
Over 850 commencing on-campus and online students are at the university to join a number of events and seminars from Tuesday, February 21.
There is 11 per cent more on-campus Port Macquarie students in 2023, compared to 12 months previously.
There is a total of 459 students living on campus for session one, bringing accommodation to capacity in Port Macquarie.
Makayla Meaney is one of the new students who has secured on-campus accommodation.
She has moved from Grafton to study a Bachelor of Business.
However, Caitlin Bridle said she's struggling to find a private rental in Port Macquarie.
She was shortlisted for five but has been unsuccessful in her hunt.
Caitlin is currently staying with friends while commencing her paramedicine study at the university.
New students Charlotte Hall and Josh Urquhart are going to study on campus and have moved to Port Macquarie from Armidale.
Charlotte has enrolled in a Bachelor of Law and Criminal Justice, while Josh has chosen a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science.
Both students gained early acceptance into the university, prior to the release of their HSC results.
Josh and and Charlotte have secured rental accommodation, as Josh's family own a property in town.
Charles Sturt Engagement and Enterprise executive director Thomas Burton said supply of private rental accommodation is an issue, not only in Port Macquarie but across regional Australia.
He said student accommodation is full not only in Port Macquarie but at other CSU campuses.
"That's a sign to us that the private rental market is pretty tight in terms of the availability of housing," he said.
The university's Res Life team can help to advise and connect students with private accommodation.
Mr Thomas said it was wonderful to welcome students back on campus for 2023.
"To see everyone here this morning was amazing," he said.
Student leaders Jessica Coote and Reilly Barrett are volunteering during Orientation Week.
They encouraged the new students to have fun, make friends and ask a lot of questions.
The most popular courses in Port Macquarie for 2023 are Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (with specialisations), Bachelor of Education (K-12), and Bachelor of Paramedicine (Honours) Integrated Honours.
There are 850 students commencing on-campus, one commencing online student and 49 commencing international students.
Of new students, 34 per cent already reside in the Port Macquarie area.
They will join 1008 continuing students (including international students) in Port Macquarie.
Approximately 40 per cent of continuing students are originally from Port Macquarie.
There are also 230 full time staff based out of Port Macquarie's campus.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.