Port Macquarie News
In Depth

Port Macquarie's Dr Mitch Lawrence draws on 'difficult' diagnosis to raise cancer awareness

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:24am, first published 4:00am
Dr Mitch Lawrence and his wife Laney Lawrence. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

"You have Stage 4 colon cancer."

