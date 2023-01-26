8pm, January 26: Australia Day in Port Macquarie and Wauchope turned out to be as hot as predicted - almost.
The beaches were busy with Marine Rescue Port Macquarie's Australia Day flotilla and markets showing off our stunning river and foreshore.
According to Weatherzone, the top temperature recorded at Port Macquarie airport was 29.5 degrees.
At 8pm, it was still 25.9 degrees. Add on the 88% humidity and it's no wonder our beaches still looked so inviting after hosting hundreds of people from the crack of dawn.
Friday, January 27, will be hot again with a maximum of 28 degrees forecast for Port Macquarie and 29 degrees for Wauchope, although showers and possible thunderstorms are expected.
Maximum temperatures of 31 in Port Macquarie and 32 in Wauchope are expected on Sunday.
There'll be a brief reprieve on Monday and Tuesday before temperatures again reach 29 on Wednesday, February 1.
That means there's plenty of time for families to catch a few more waves before it's time to head back to school.
January 25: Port Macquarie's daily temperatures are set to heat up just in time for the Australia Day public holiday on Thursday, January 26.
Coastline locations across the Mid North Coast are predicted to be popular with the crowds, as people make the most of time with family and friends.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said January 26 will be mostly sunny, with temperatures heating up to a maximum of 32 degrees in Port Macquarie.
Meanwhile Kempsey is set to hit 34 degrees.
Both temperatures are above average for the months of January and February.
The average daily maximum temperature for January and February in Port Macquarie is 26 degrees.
Kempsey's average daily maximum is 29 degrees for January and February.
Since 2020, Australia has been impacted by the La Nina weather cycle.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, La Nina occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing cooler deep water up from below.
Mr Rout said overall over the past three years, there have been cooler than average daily temperatures over the summer months due to La Nina's impact.
For the rest of the weekend - on Friday, January 27, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 weather is set to become cloudy. There is a chance of showers and storms for all days.
Temperatures are set to stay around 30 degrees for Port Macquarie and Kempsey across the three days.
On Australia Day there will be light to moderate north-easterly winds and a significant swell of 1.1 metres.
Local surfer Kenny Little has written a Port News surf report as a guide to the best waves from Port Macquarie to North Haven.
The lifeguards at Town Beach have reported large high tides. Swimmers are reminded to swim between the flags and stay away form the breakwall.
