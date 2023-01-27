Port Macquarie News
Meet the Locals

Australia Post's Amanda Calicetto delivers positive presence to Kendall and beyond

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 28 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Post contractor Amanda Calicetto delivers to Kendall and surrounding locations. Picture by Liz Langdale

Bonny Hills resident Amanda Calicetto loves her job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.