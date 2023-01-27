Bonny Hills resident Amanda Calicetto loves her job.
The Australia Post contractor delivers letters and parcels to residents in Kendall and surrounding locations.
She's been working at the Kendall Post Office for the last 10 years, as a manager and most recently as a postie.
Amanda has formed strong relationships with the community.
"We go way back now," she said.
"It's the friendly service you can find in the country - that's what I try and offer."
Majority of the residents know Amanda by name and she said it's a privilege to be part of day to day interactions with them.
Residents have nicknamed the Kendall posties the pink flamingoes, in support of their pink singlets worn to raise awareness of breast cancer.
The residents like to give back and show their appreciation for the posties too, with friendly greetings and Christmas gifts.
One Kendall resident recently wrote a poem for Amanda.
The resident walked into the post office and read it out to Amanda in front of customers.
The poem was titled 'Ode to a Mail Lady'.
"She strides along like an Olympic star," the resident wrote.
"Her presence obvious from afar.
"Pauses at house number 33.
"I hold my breath, please one for me."
Amanda helped the resident move a cabinet when he moved into the property.
Those kind of interactions don't happen in the big cities, she said.
"We treat others how we want to be treated," she said.
Unlike other places in the world, the Kendall posties still deliver a lot of handwritten mail, including postcards from overseas and letters.
Amanda said during the COVID pandemic online shopping and delivery of parcels also increased.
At times the posties had to do 12-14 hours of work, especially during the pandemic.
"You do it for your customers," Amanda said.
Unfortunately, like other posties in the region, Amanda has had encounters with dogs who exhibit aggressive behaviour.
She has been chased by farm dogs while driving her vehicle.
"That can be quite scary," she said.
Amanda said there are solutions if dogs are preventing posties from delivering mail safely.
Customers who are unable to secure their dogs can nominate for items to be left at a place that's safe for both the parcel and posties through the Australia Post app, or to choose a free 24/7 parcel locker to collect parcels away from home.
