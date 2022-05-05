news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie-Hastings posties Graeme Sim and Jess Church have had their fair share of dog encounters. Mr Sim has been a postie for 25 years, while Ms Church has been employed by Australia Post for the past 18 months. They say attacks and aggressive behaviour exhibited by dogs in the region have become all too common, and are calling for owners to ensure their pets are kept behind a gate or a closed door. Their message has been echoed by posties around the country, and has prompted Australia Post to launch a campaign to raise awareness of the issue. The organisation's research has shown Queensland, NSW and Western Australia have seen the most dog incidents throughout 2022, and while attacks do happen at front doors, letterboxes and in front yards, around half also take place on footpaths or on the road. Mr Sim has been bitten a couple of times and Ms Church said she's had to abandon delivering to a street after a dog chased her. "Even good natured dogs can react in a negative way towards posties," Mr Sim said. "I always thought it was the sound of the motorbike, but even now with more posties using electric vehicles, incidents are still increasing. "There's something about a stranger being in their neighbourhood. "Perhaps the fluro colour excites them?" Mr Sim said posties have been advised to abandon delivery to a street if a dog exhibits aggressive behaviour. "Often we don't know if a dog is running up to say hello or running up to bite and attack," he said. Ms Church said often the owner will say their dog is friendly but then its manner can change within seconds. Ms Church often feels anxious when she has to return to a street where she's had problems in the past. "You want to make sure they're behind the screen door and can't get out," she said. Mr Sim and Ms Church both love working outdoors and meeting people as part of their job. Australia Post executive general manager network operations Rod Barnes said shocking images of injuries and confronting footage of incidents captured around the country as posties carried out their daily deliveries served as a graphic reminder for Australians of the dangers of leaving their dogs unsecured. "It can sometimes be difficult to imagine that an otherwise friendly family pet might pose a risk to others, but the reality is that our people are being hurt or placed in danger on a daily basis," he said. "These incidents can be traumatic for our team members and have lasting effects not only in terms of physical injury but also their mental health, and they may no longer feel safe delivering to locations where incidents have occurred. "Even if a dog doesn't bite it can cause a serious accident by running in front of a postie or driver in an electric delivery vehicle, and that can also result in an injury to your pet, so we're really asking that people remember to shut their gates, keep their pets secured and help make sure our people can deliver their parcels and mail to them safely." Customers who are unable to secure their dogs can nominate for items to be left at a place that's safe for both the parcel and posties through the Australia Post app, or to choose a free 24/7 parcel locker to collect parcels away from home.

/images/transform/v1/resize/frm/liz.langdale/a8cc260c-67ca-41ad-9cfd-6eb68ddb4017.jpg/w1200_h678_fcrop.jpg