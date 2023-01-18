Port Macquarie News

More social housing needed now as Mid North Coast waiting list grows by 15%

By Newsroom
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul Society Mid North Coast Social Justice Representative Laurie Eakin. Pictures supplied St Vincent de Paul Society NSW and Stanton Dahl Architects

The latest social housing waiting list figures show the demand for housing has grown by 15 per cent across the Mid North Coast over the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.