A Port Macquarie man accused of hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians on Hastings River Drive has had his bail continued.
Grant William Cruse, 31, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, January 19 for a brief status.
The court heard that prosecutors had not yet received the brief of evidence against Cruse, so the case was adjourned.
Cruse is charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; and one count of drive manner dangerous and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact, causing grievous bodily harm.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The incident occurred on Hastings River Drive about 9pm on Friday October 14, 2022 when it's alleged three male pedestrians were struck by a Toyota Landcruiser being driven by Cruse.
Police say the men, along with a fourth person who wasn't injured, were walking east on the footpath when the SUV, travelling west, left the roadway and struck them. The driver allegedly fled the scene.
Cruse attended Port Macquarie Police Station at 2am on Saturday, October 15, where he was arrested.
The three victims - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
The court heard on January 19 that the brief of evidence hasn't been received by the DPP and that the case will need to be adjourned.
Cruse's lawyer Isaac Morrison asked if his client could be excused from appearing on the next occasion, which was granted.
The case will return to court on February 9.
The 31-year-old's bail is to continue.
