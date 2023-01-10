Turning Port Macquarie Magpies into an AFL North Coast powerhouse is an item that appears high on the agenda for incoming president Carissa Embling.
A four-year apprenticeship as treasurer of the club comes to an end ahead of the 2023 season - and it couldn't have come at a better time.
The 'Pies are reigning premiers and now have the player and committee power to help their reserve grade and women's counterparts follow a similar path.
That level of support made Embling's decision to accept the new role an easy one.
"I am excited because I have that support and I've had a few visions for the club in previous years where I feel we can grow as a club," she said.
Being the president means she can now drive some of those visions which include growing the club's sponsorship base in an effort to make them financially viable long-term.
She also plans to seek grants to help upgrade the facilities at Wayne Richards Park.
"If you want to recruit players and be a powerhouse, you've got to look like one," she said.
"It's about starting that growth now. We had the grand final last year for the seniors and are hoping to do that again this year."
After moving from Victoria to Port Macquarie five years ago, it didn't take the family long to settle in.
Along with husband Jonno, they now see the Magpies footy family as an extension of their immediate one.
"The Magpies have always been a great group of people who really support each other. Away from the game they form a great support network," she said.
"A lot of people in Port Macquarie are ex-pats from other places."
They had an insight into that support network in 2019 when the bushfires closed the Pacific Highway at Taree.
"I got stuck in Newcastle and one of the players came to get my son and took him to school each day until I got home," Carissa said.
"[The Magpies] have kind of become our family away from Victoria. They've accepted us pretty quickly."
Embling's original plan for the club is to be consistent over the first year in her role, but she has intentions of staying for longer - provided the committee are happy.
"I feel like every year we're getting that little bit stronger so I'm excited for next season and we'll see how we go after that," she said.
"There's only so much you can achieve in 12 months with all the ideas in the world."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.