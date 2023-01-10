While everyone else was overindulging in Christmas goodies, Port Macquarie teenager Will Kelly was trying his very best to keep his nutrition in check.
It was with good reason too, after he had received news a few days beforehand that he had been selected in the Sydney Swans under-18 academy squad for the 2023 season.
He is now in the mix to play up to nine matches for the Swans in the NAB league over the next 12 months.
The NAB league is an elite under-18 competition based in Victoria and Tasmania, in which the Swans field a team.
It continues an upwards progression through the ranks for the Port Macquarie Magpies junior as he continues to dream of playing in the top-flight AFL competition.
The 17-year-old admits it had been difficult to stay motivated while all his mates were enjoying themselves, but now it's part of his routine.
"Trying to keep fit is just a habit now," he said.
"It's not a thing where I feel like I have to make an effort anymore.
"If I miss a run or miss a weights session or have something like a treat on Christmas it feels unnatural so I go and do a run and catch up."
Kelly said mentally it felt like he had "slacked" off if he missed a five-kilometre run or any gym work.
Fittingly, when word came through just before Christmas of his acceptance into the Swans' under-18s, he was out on a run.
"It was an email in late December," he said.
"I was happy as and the rest of the run went pretty good and I told mum and dad and I guess I was satisfied all the hard work had paid off."
Some players in the top-flight AFL competition are picked-up by teams such as the Swans, Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney, when they are in their mid-20s.
"18s is the tip of the iceberg," the midfielder said.
"There are still guys out there being drafted at 23 and 24-years-old, but for a young up-and-coming footy player [under-18s] is an important year."
The teenager attributed a lot of his success to the culture being created at Port Macquarie Magpies.
Without them, he says, he wouldn't have been able to dream big.
"Having a positive environment here (in Port Macquarie) on a Tuesday and Thursday night has been a huge motivator," he said.
"There's a lot of happy guys kicking the footy under the lights and we have quality training sessions with two fantastic coaches."
The impact current co-coaches Kye Taylor and Braden Saggers have had on Kelly shouldn't be understated.
"I've got good support from my footy club and from certain individuals which helps a lot," he said.
"When you train with some guys in the first grade squad in Port Macquarie... you aspire to be that one step above.
"You want to better yourself every time."
