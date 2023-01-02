New Year's Eve blaze engulfs Port Macquarie property

An elderly woman has escaped without any serious injuries after a fire destroyed her Port Macquarie home on New Year's Eve.
Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service crews were called to the Owen Street fire at about 10.15pm on December 31.
The resident's son said his mother had just celebrated her 80th birthday and was "doing well" on Tuesday, January 3.
The 80-year-old was treated by paramedics at the scene for shock and smoke inhalation but didn't require treatment at the hospital.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze in an hour.
When crews arrived they saw a vehicle ablaze in the garage and the fire had spread to the house.
"The home was severely damaged by the fire," Supt Dewberry said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Meanwhile Supt Dewberry said there are some fire safety messages he wants the Port Macquarie-Hastings community to be aware of.
He said it's important for people to ensure they have working smoke alarm and to check what their insurance policy covers.
Fire and Rescue NSW members can also help fit smoke alarms in properties if residents require assistance.
