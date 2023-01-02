Port Macquarie News

New Year's Eve blaze engulfs Port Macquarie property

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When crews arrived they saw a vehicle ablaze in the Port Macquarie garage. The fire had spread to the house. Picture by Liz Langdale

An elderly woman has escaped without any serious injuries after a fire destroyed her Port Macquarie home on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.