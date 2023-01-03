Newborn Clancy John Gething already has some firsts to his name.
Clancy claimed the honour of being the first baby born at Port Macquarie Base Hospital in 2023 and he is Elise Liston and Daniel Gething's first child together.
Elise said it is pretty cool that Clancy is the first baby born at Port Macquarie Base Hospital in the new year.
"Hopefully there will be a lot more firsts for him," she said.
Clancy was born at 2.27pm on New Year's Day, tipping the scales at 4.235 kilograms and measuring 51 centimetres in length.
Clancy's proud parents, Elise and Daniel, live in Western Australia but temporarily moved to Laurieton to be near family ahead of the birth and to experience the area for a while.
Elise went into labour on Saturday, December 31 but her son refused to be a New Year's Eve baby even though that was his due date.
Doula Jess Leslie was Elise's support and birthing partner.
Elise followed calm birthing principles which included meditation and the use of breath. Clancy was born by a caesarian section due to his position.
Clancy is a brother for Linkin, Fletcher and Tilly.
