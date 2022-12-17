More than eight billion drink containers have been returned for recycling through Return and Earn's network of 600 plus return points across NSW since the scheme launched in 2017.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams has announced that a new Return and Earn facility has opened in Port Macquarie.
"Now its even easier for Port Macquarie locals to return and earn with a new large-format Return and Earn automated depot now open in the industrial area," she said.
Owned and operated by Sapphire 2.0 the site has been established to provide residents of the Port Macquarie area the opportunity to return bulk volumes of containers.
Port Macquarie Return and Earn automated depot is now open and will provide employment opportunities for local community members, whilst also supporting local businesses, schools, sporting groups and charities like Rotary.
KARI Foundation is the largest Aboriginal Charity in Australia donations generated through the site will be used to help fund KARI Foundation's community programs to help create greater opportunities and support in the region.
"Port Macquarie residents are keen participants in Return and Earn, having returned more than 107 million containers for recycling since the scheme launched in December 2017," Mrs Williams said.
"Our residents' participation is helping reduce litter and landfill in our local environment and contributing to a growing circular economy in NSW while also putting money back into their pockets.
"The new facility complements the existing 11 return points in the Port Macquarie area, making it easier for locals to return their eligible drink containers regardless of the quantity."
While any volume of containers can be returned, the automatic sorting and counting machines onsite will make it ideal for anyone bringing in more than 500 containers at a time.
"By using this return point, in combination with your household recycling, we can all do our bit to reduce litter and landfill, and contribute to a more sustainable future," Mrs Williams said.
Port Macquarie Return and Earn automated depot is located at 25 Jindalee Rd, Port Macquarie.
For more information on Return and Earn visit: www.returnandearn.org.au
