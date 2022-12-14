Port News readers are in for a treat.
We put the call out for people to add their Christmas lights to our tracker for a chance to win $500 and other prizes, and homeowners and businesses were quick to respond.
Those lights have been added to our interactive map to help you plan a night of discovery with the kids (or big kids.)
Click the festive icons to see the address and a reader-supplied photo. You can zoom in and out and move the map around the Port Macquarie and Wauchope areas.
If you'd like to venture further afield, we also have a tracker for the Camden Haven and for the Kempsey and South West Rocks areas.
Home owners and business owners can be added to the map by filling out the form at the bottom of this page. Everyone added to the map will be automatically entered in our FREE 2022 Christmas Lights competition.
With thanks to Team Plews of Elders Port Macquarie, the winner will receive $500. In addition, several people will be randomly selected to receive shopping vouchers from local businesses.
The deadline for the competition is STRICTLY Midday Wednesday, December 21. Although late-comers are welcome to continue adding to the tracker after that.
Editor Sue Stephenson, Sales Manager Gee Hassan and a representative from Team Plews will have the difficult job of choosing the winner. Big and bright is great, but so is quirky, original and spiritual. That means every house and business stands a chance.
The winners will be announced on December 23 in the Port News online and in our last Port News print edition of the year.
The map and our Christmas Lights gallery will be updated daily.
Happy tracking!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.