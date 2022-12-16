Student who's never missed a day's school graduates Dux of Hastings Public

Hastings Public School student Robbie Lavis is finishing his school year on a high.
The Year 6 student hasn't missed a day of school since he started kindergarten and his commitment has paid off after being named Dux for 2022.
Robbie said that what he liked most about school is his friends and what he's learnt.
"I find school really enjoyable," he said.
At a special assembly, Robbie received an award for not missing a day of school since February 2016.
Assistant principal Tony Scott said that the school gives out awards at the end of each year for students with outstanding attendance, but he can't recollect another student having Robbie's perfect record.
"This is a new award that was created just for the fact that he's been here every day since kindergarten," he said.
"He just loves being in the classroom,...learning [and] being challenged.
"He's an outstanding young man."
It hasn't been an easy path to get here.
Dentists and doctors appointments have always booked on weekends or during the holidays.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions were taken to make sure he didn't get sick during the teaching period, with Robbie continuing to wear a mask even on his last day of school.
Robbie's mother Heidi Lavis said that the previous principal Grant Heaton inspired both Robbie and his older brother Isaac to maintain perfect attendance.
"He used to make a big fuss about the kids to maintain their attendance at school, so both of my kids just tried to make sure they were able to go each day," she said.
"Hastings is a great school and the teachers make it a really great place to be."
Mrs Lavis said she was extremely proud of her son for his attendance and Dux achievement.
"He's a kid that wants to do well and try his best at everything," she said.
"Going to school has enabled that to happen."
The importance of students being present at school is hard to understate, with school attendance rates across New South Wales increasing since 2020.
A NSW Department of Education report found earlier this year that school attendance can have an impact on student's academic achievements as well as other long-term outcomes.
Mr Scott said that he thinks a lot of kids aspire to be at school as often as they can and that attendance matters.
"It shows that the more time children spend in school then the better outcomes that get while they're at school and then the better life outcomes outside of school."
Robbie will be attending high school next year, with his academic journey continuing after being accepted into a selective school program.
But when asked if he was planning to keep his perfect attendance up in high school, the soccer fan's answer was a definite no.
"Next year is the FIFA women's world cup and it's being held in Australia." he said.
