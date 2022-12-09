Woman released on bail over firearms and drug charges, man remains in custody

A Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences has been released on bail.
Jamie Lee Newnham, 22, appeared via audio visual link from Clarence Correctional Centre before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on December 8.
The court heard that there has been a change of circumstances and that Newnham is now able to reside with her grandmother if she were to be released on bail.
Magistrate Darcy said Newnham has been in custody for almost four months after breaching earlier bail conditions.
"You certainly are presenting in a much better way than you were when you were first arrested," Magistrate Darcy said.
"While these are serious allegations, given your lack of prior significant record, it is not inevitable that a full-time sentence of imprisonment would come following a conviction.
"Potentially, if you remain in custody, you could serve a period longer than the non-parole period if you were convicted and sentenced to full-time imprisonment."
Newnham is charged with offences relating to the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis and an illegal firearm. She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child."
The 22-year-old has been released on bail and is to be on good behaviour and not commit any further offences, she must reside with her grandmother, report to police three times a week and is not to enter Wauchope.
An amount of $1000 has also been forfeited without security should Newnham fail to appear in accordance with the bail acknowledgement.
Newnham's co-accused Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, did not appear when his separate case was heard before Magistrate Darcy on December 8.
He was arrested on August 10 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also allegedly located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler is also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
His lawyer did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
Both cases have been adjourned and will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on January 19, 2023.
