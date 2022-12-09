Port Macquarie News
What's on

From dresses to video and watercolours: Port Macquarie's Glasshouse hosts student showcase

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 10 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glasshouse gallery curator Bridget Purtill at the opening of the Regional Creative Showcase. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Celebrating the diversity of student art and design in the Hastings and Macleay valleys is the focus of Glasshouse Port Macquarie's newly opened Regional Creative Showcase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.