Celebrating the diversity of student art and design in the Hastings and Macleay valleys is the focus of Glasshouse Port Macquarie's newly opened Regional Creative Showcase.
The exhibition was launched on Friday December 10 and will be open to the public until the end of January, 2023.
MacKillop College visual arts teacher Robyn Cornale, has the works of several students featured in the exhibition.
"This is an amazing opportunity for young people in this area," she said. "Especially the graduating students, whose works are so sophisticated but are rarely seen."
The exhibition was the brainchild of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's cultural development officer Georgina Perri and Glasshouse gallery curator Bridget Purtill.
They invited expressions of interest from Year 12 and TAFE creative industries students across the region.
The result is a collection of visual art and textiles from Port Macquarie and Kempsey TAFE, MacKillop College, St Columba Anglican School and Hastings Secondary College.
"In terms of the Year 12s, conceptually being able to communicate what's been happening to them for the last few years is amazing", Ms Purtill said.
"It's such an amazing and powerful platform, the arts, and that's why we connect and love and document."
Joshua Lyon is a former MacKillop College student who went on to study at TAFE's Port Macquarie campus. His video work is featured in the exhibition.
"I've just finished a screen media Certificate IV focusing on film and production," he said.
"There are exceptional artists with massive talent coming through. They're also, in some kind of way, rivals, [which] helps to lift up our level of work."
