NSW school futsal titles champion of champions round held for the first time in three years

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:07am, first published December 8 2022 - 4:52pm
Camden Haven High School walked away from the NSW schools' state futsal titles champion of champions round in Port Macquarie with an impressive haul of one gold medal and two silvers for their efforts.

