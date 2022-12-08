You can't be too disappointed when you're eliminated from a nationwide tournament by the team that eventually wins it.
MacKillop College couldn't have done much more during their fourth-place finish at the Australian Schools Basketball Championships on the Gold Coast on December 2.
The Port Macquarie school registered three wins and three losses from their six fixtures and coach Ryan Adams couldn't have been prouder of their efforts.
One their three losses was a 94-48 defeat at the hands of eventual champions Berwick College from Victoria at the semi-final stage.
MacKillop then pushed Westfields Sports High School all the way in the bronze medal match before the well-renowned Sydney sports school held on to win 66-62.
Adams said his team couldn't have done much more, but they will have taken some learnings from competing at such a high level.
"Sometimes you can come away from these things and think 'we didn't quite play our best', but we 100 percent played our best," Adams said.
"I'm very proud of the way the boys played and how they conducted themselves on and off the court. It was awesome."
They qualified for the national tournament after going through the state-wide phase undefeated.
The Killers finished second in the pool stages which meant they faced The Scots College from Sydney in the quarter-finals.
They needed overtime to navigate their way through to the next stage where their run ended.
"I think the boys know now what the level is and they've got that experience of playing at that level," Adams said.
"For us as a team and the boys as individuals they know what level they need to be at and that will give them that motivation over the next couple of years to go that one extra step.
"Hopefully they'll get a medal over the next couple of years."
