Port Macquarie News
Watch

MacKillop College's years 9/10 boys basketball side within reach of national title

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
November 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Harper defends at training. Picture by Paul Jobber

*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.