It helps when the captain and the coach are on the same page.
That's why MacKillop College aren't resting on their laurels even after they became the NSW Combined Catholic College state basketball champions.
The school's year 9/10 boys team will head to the Gold Coast at the end of November aiming to become the best in the country at the Australian Schools Championships.
They're in good form having won all seven games in Sydney a fortnight ago which culminated in a 36-29 double-overtime win over St Dominic's College Kingswood in the final.
Captain Sam Blain and coach Ryan Adams both agree, however, they need to lift their intensity on the training court in the next two weeks.
Should they do that, they'll be ready to hit the court running in their first game on November 28.
"We're a bit slow at the moment and not working as hard as we used to so if we lift our intensity we'll be a much better team," Blain said.
"It means a lot to be the best school in the state so if we become Australian champions that would be unimaginable."
The teenager has previously claimed success at state basketball level, but any national wins have eluded him so far.
"I've never won a gold medal at Australian titles; I've won a few state medals but never Australian medals," he said.
The key to finishing with a medal came through their efforts without the ball.
"Defence is mostly just effort and we're not really giving enough effort on defence at the moment," he said.
Adams, however, believes the team are shaping up quite well and will perform strongly in Queensland.
They're ready to surprise a few people.
"If we raise the level (at training) over the next couple of weeks, when we get onto the Gold Coast we're playing at a high level," the coach said.
Previously, the Port Macquarie school has qualified for the nationals once before when they finished fourth in 2018.
"That's the only time we've been to nationals so I'd be very happy for any improvement on fourth," Adams said.
